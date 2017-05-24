Teens accused of shooting at homeless man, trying to record assault in Salisbury

Three teens are accused of trying to record beating a homeless man sleeping in a Salisbury park, then shooting at the man when he ran from them.

According to police, the man was sleeping in the gazebo in Cannon Park off Park Avenue early on Wednesday morning when he was approached by three men.

The suspects were later identified as 17-year-old William Thomas Kennedy, 18-year-old Adan Jesus Macias-Macias and 16-year-old Jameon Kentrell Sanders.

The victim said that two of the men were using their phones to record the third man who was going to beat him. The victim pushed that man, then ran away.

As he ran, one of the suspects, now identified Sanders of East Spencer, tried to shoot, but the gun didn't fire, police say.

The victim hid behind a tree, and seconds later, Sanders reportedly fired again, hitting the tree.

Sanders and the two other suspects then ran from the area. The victim called police.

Officers responded quickly, surrounding the area and within minutes and found the three near Panera Bread. Officers say they found a gun in the bushes outside the business.

Police say the gun was a stolen .380 that had been taken from a vehicle in Spencer earlier this month.

Sanders was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, possessing stolen goods, and possession of a firearm by a minor. Bond was set at $30,000.

Kennedy, of N. Long Street in Salisbury, was charged with assault with the intent to kill. Bond was set at $10,000.

Macias-Macias, of Matthew Drive in Salisbury, was charged with assault with intent to kill. Bond was set at $10,000.

The victim in the case was not injured.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.