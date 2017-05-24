Teens identified in northeast Charlotte robbery, police chase

Two teens were arrested following a robbery and police chase in northeast Charlotte Monday.

Mychal Samuel, 16, and Luis Espinoza, 17, were identified by police as the suspects Wednesday.

CMPD officers were called around 10:27 a.m. to a robbery on Dunlavin Way, where a man said he and two others were robbed at gunpoint.

The man said his vehicle was also stolen. Police located the vehicle Tuesday on The Plaza near E. Sugar Creek Road, but say the driver refused to pull over and a chase ensued.

The driver and passenger, later identified as Espinoza and Samuel, eventually crashed into another car on N Tryon Street and ran off. The two were arrested and charged.

