Fire station replacement a big part of Kannapolis budget

Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg presented the proposed Fiscal Year 2018 budget to the Kannapolis City Council this week.

According to a press release, the proposed FY 2018 budget is $68,125,000 which includes all seven operating funds of the City. The budget includes no property tax increase.

If approved, the current tax rate will remain at .63 cents per $100 valuation - a home valued at $150,000 will pay $945 annually in property taxes for all city services.

The City’s budget is composed of two primary revenue sources: property taxes and sales taxes. The City’s population is expected to be 47,000 by the end of this year - an 11% increase since 2010. This population growth, largely the result of new residential development, equates to an increase of $829,700 in property tax revenues in the FY 2018 budget. Sales tax revenues are projected to increase by $1,336,100 in FY 2018, the largest amount in City history.

“As the economy continues to expand and our population grows we are experiencing an increase in property tax and sales tax revenues,” said Legg. This allows us to meet the needs of our City with a steady tax rate and only minimum increases in fees this year.”

“However, growth also means we must plan ahead to meet the needs of our growing population with long-term investments in our downtown, economic development, public safety, water and sewer, parks, and environmental services (garbage & recycling). This budget is crafted to do just that with investments in infrastructure, facilities, equipment and personnel,” continued Legg.

The budget places an emphasis on funding public safety (fire and police) departments as well as the downtown revitalization project, economic development and addressing growth in the western portion of the City.

The budget includes funds for replacing the aging Fire Station #2 and Fire Station #3, three firefighters, a training coordinator for the fire department, a police evidence technician, and positions in Public Works, and General Services, replacing a ladder truck and a fire engine, and financing the completion of Phase III of Village Park.

The budget also includes adding five positions and related equipment in the Public Works Department as the City moves the collection of yard waste in-house. Previously, this service was contracted out. After researching the matter, the City has determined it can provide the service more efficiently and effectively in-house at the same cost or less than the previously contracted amount.

The proposed budget calls for an increase in water/sewer rates and stormwater fees of a combined $4.45 monthly. These increases have been planned for years to accommodate the downtown infrastructure project and water and sewer expansion in the western part of the city.

The budget also includes funding for:

Street Paving

Sidewalk Repairs

Street Maintenance/Equipment

Snowplow/Salt spreader and brine sprayer

Ballfield and soccer field renovations

Ten replacement vehicles for Police

Investments in Information Technology and Information Technology Security Systems

