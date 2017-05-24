Salisbury man added to Sheriff's Most Wanted list

Three teens have been charged after police say they tried to video the beating of a homeless man sleeping in a Salisbury park, then shot at the man when he ran from them.More >>
Mychal Samuel, 16, and Luis Espinoza, 17, were identified by police as the suspects Monday.More >>
Another inch, if not more, is likely with this next round and there’s also a risk that some storms will bring damaging wind and large hail.More >>
Charlotte Motor Speedway announced this week that the fall race in 2018 would be run on a road course-superspeedway hybrid track that the speedway is calling the "Roval."More >>
Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg presented the proposed Fiscal Year 2018 budget to the Kannapolis City Council this week.More >>
