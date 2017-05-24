Salisbury man added to Sheriff's Most Wanted list

A Salisbury man has been added to the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list.

Carl Allen Godsey, Jr., 45, is wanted on twenty counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Godsey was last known to be in the Salisbury area, according to deputies, or in western Rowan County.

Anyone with information about Godsey or any of the offenders on the Sheriff’s Most Wanted List can contact Detective Travis Allen (704) 216-8715, Lt. C. Moose (704) 216-8687, or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online here: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

The full list can be seen here: http://ossip2c.rowancountync.gov/p2c/mostwanted.aspx

