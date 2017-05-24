Dual threat: Flash flooding and severe storms possible

After receiving two to three inches of rain Sunday, we picked up an additional inch of rain on Tuesday across the greater Charlotte area. And while we’ll remain generally dry through the midday hours today, another round of moderate to heavy rain will move through this afternoon and evening.

Another inch, if not more, is likely with this next round and there’s also a risk that some storms will bring damaging wind and large hail.

A Flash Flood Watch continues across our entire area, as heavy downpours and over-saturated ground will likely to lead to localized flooding. Folks living near creeks, streams and any flood prone areas should remain alert as flash flooding often times sneaks up in quick fashion. Also, never ever drive through a water-covered road. It only takes 12” of water to float a car and dump you into the raging waters likely leading to a fatal outcome.

Another batch of gusty thundershowers will probably blow through during the midday hours Thursday, though the overall coverage is not expected to be widespread.

Thereafter, we’ll dry out and warm up as we close out the work week and start the holiday weekend.

