Mudslide blocks road in Watauga County

(Credit: Deputy Scott, Watauga County Sheriff's Office) (Credit: Deputy Scott, Watauga County Sheriff's Office)
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A mudslide blocked a road in Watauga County Wednesday morning. 

Watauga County officials say the mud/rock slide happened in the 2300 block of Silverstone Road. Watauga County Communications tweeted a picture, provided by the sheriff's office, of the tree blocking the area. 

Brown Road was recommended as an alternate.

