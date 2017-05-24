Mudslide blocks road in Watauga County

A mudslide blocked a road in Watauga County Wednesday morning.

Watauga County officials say the mud/rock slide happened in the 2300 block of Silverstone Road. Watauga County Communications tweeted a picture, provided by the sheriff's office, of the tree blocking the area.

Photo thanks to Deputy Scott, WCSO — WataugaCommCenter (@WataugaCommCent) May 24, 2017

Brown Road was recommended as an alternate.

