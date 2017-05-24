Man seriously injured in Gastonia shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

Man seriously injured in Gastonia shooting

(Mark Davenport | WBTV) (Mark Davenport | WBTV)
GASTON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Gastonia Wednesday morning.

Gastonia police say officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to a shooting on Oakwood Street. 

EMS arrived on scene and took a man suffering from a gunshot wound to Caromont Regional in critical condition.

No names or possible motives have been released. 

