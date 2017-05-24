Man killed in Gastonia shooting identified, homicide investigation underway

A man killed in a shooting in Gastonia Wednesday morning, sparking a homicide investigation, has been identified, Gastonia Police said.

Officers were called to the shooting around 3:30 a.m. on Oakwood Street. The victim was identified as 38-year-old Adrian Woods, police said.

EMS responded and took Woods who had been shot to Caromont Regional in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.