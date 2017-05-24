ALERT: Pope, POTUS meet at Vatican

Good morning. It's Christine Sperow checking in to make sure you're up. Today is Wednesday, May 24. Here is a a first look at the stories making headlines now on WBTV News This Morning.

JUST IN: Pope Francis and the president just sat down for a historic meeting at the Vatican. We have video of the two men shaking hands and posing for pictures ahead of their private meeting behind closed doors. What was said in that meeting? That information is coming in now.

This is big. Today Charlotte Mecklenburg School leaders are set to vote on the controversial student assignment plan. There have been some changes to it, we have that information online right now on wbtv.com. WBTV's Mark Davenport will break down what the plan that will be voted on tonight says. Watch for his live report at 5 a.m.

CONFIRMED: A tornado touched down in North Carolina and the damage is pretty extensive. We'll show you the aftermath in Tybee Island after neighbors say they heard a freight train sound and hid for cover.

We're getting the names and seeing the pictures of the victims in the terror attack in Manchester. We'll show them this morning and let you know where the investigation stands.

FIRST ALERT DAY: More rain today! Thunderstorms are a possibility for some today too. Meteorologist Al Conklin will have the most accurate forecast for you and the timing of the next system coming through the area today.

Christine