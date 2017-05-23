CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Drop Tuesday's Opener in Charlotte

Knights Drop Tuesday’s Opener to Chiefs 6-2

Nicky Delmonico Hit an Inside-The-Park Home Run in the Ninth



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Nicky Delmonico homered for the third time over his last two games, but the Charlotte Knights dropped the opening game of their three-game series to the Syracuse Chiefs by a score 6-2 on Tuesday at BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte.



On Sunday in Charlotte’s finale from Norfolk, Delmonico launched two home runs, including a 12th inning blast to lead Charlotte to a 5-3 win. He entered Tuesday’s game with five home runs on the season and added to his total in the ninth inning against the Syracuse bullpen.



With the Knights down by a score of 6-1, Delmonico led off the bottom of the ninth with a deep shot into the left field corner, which resulted in an inside-the-park home run -- Charlotte’s first since Adam Engel’s inside-the-park home run on August 20, 2016. Syracuse left fielder Rafael Bautista ran down the ball, but hurt himself in the process. He was helped off the field and replaced by Joey Butler.



The Knights continued to battle in the ninth and eventually put runners on first and second base with two outs. Syracuse reliever Rafael Martin then got Rymer Liriano to ground out to end the threat and the game.



Syracuse RHP Greg Ross (2-3, 6.97) allowed just one run over seven innings and Clint Robinson hit two home runs to lead the Chiefs to the 6-2 win on Tuesday. Ross threw a total of 95 pitches and gave up just five hits over his seven innings of work for the win. He allowed his only run of the game in the bottom of the seventh inning on an Adam Engel RBI groundout. He walked two batters and struck-out four.



The Chiefs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning courtesy of Robinson’s first home run of the game -- a two-run shot off Charlotte starter Carson Fulmer (5-3, 4.11). Two innings later, Brandon Snyder hit his ninth home run of the season to give the Chiefs a 3-0 lead at that point. Robinson and Pedro Severino added home runs in the sixth inning to help the Chiefs pull away from the Knights in the opener.



Fulmer started for the Knights and allowed six runs (four earned) on five hits over six innings. Ranked as the number seven prospect in Chicago’s system entering the season, he allowed four home runs on the evening and was saddled with his third loss of 2017.



Offensively for the Knights, Cody Asche went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, while Adam Engel, Danny Hayes, and Ryan Raburn had one hit apiece. Relievers Giovanni Soto (1.0 IP) and Juan Minya (2.0 IP) combined on three shutout innings.



The Knights will continue their three-game series against the Syracuse Chiefs (Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals) on Wednesday with game two of the series. RHP Lucas Giolito (1-5, 6.41) will get the start for the Knights against Syracuse RHP Austin Voth (1-4, 4.73). Pre-game radio coverage of Wednesday’s 7:05 p.m. game will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad and Knights radio broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.





