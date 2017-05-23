The gunman yelled, RUN! So the Charlotte victim did...and called 911

CHARLOTTE, NC (Michael Gordon and Joe Marusak/The Charlotte Observer) - First, Marion Brewster told his victim to empty his pockets. Then Brewster wanted to know where he’d stashed the keys to his truck. Finally, he pointed his silver revolver at the man, and told him to run.

Well, actually he said more than that.

“Run M-----F---ER!” is how the court documents put it.

So the victim, identified only as AG, did just that – beelining across South Boulevard and straight into a nearby auto shop. There, AG borrowed the phone and called 911.

On Monday, due largely to AG’s ability to follow orders, Brewster, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for being a career felon in possession of a firearm. The Columbia, S.C., resident had a criminal history in South Carolina of armed robbery and carjacking.

Last May he added to it. Court records say Brewster was a passenger in a green Ford Expedition low-rider when he and a companion cruised into the parking lot of the car wash. Moments later, AG was hosing down his floor mats, when a man wearing a dark bandana pointed a .38-caliber Smith & Wesson at him and began giving orders.

Minutes after AG placed his 911 call, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police spotted a green low-rider not far from the car wash. The officers pulled the SUV over and approached on foot.

This time, it was Brewster’s turn to run. He bolted from the front passenger seat with police in pursuit. According to court documents, the officers say they saw Brewster drop a handgun, a chrome-colored Smith & Wesson later found to have been stolen in Columbia.

Brewster did not make it far. AG, whose wallet was found in the floor board of the Ford, later identified Brewster as the car wash gunman.

Brewster pleaded guilty to the handgun charge in January.