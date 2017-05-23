Boundary vote

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Tomorrow is a big day for CMS parents. It’s the day the school board votes on the superintendent’s new school boundary plan. No doubt some will rejoice, others will be vocally opposed.

Tomorrow will also be rainy like today. Eric Thomas is checking his rain gauge for a total of this week’s wet weather.

An FBI agent, in her mid-30’s, suffers a stroke after performing her annual physical fitness test. Tonight, reporter Sarah-Blake Morgan introduces us to a young woman who survived the scare of her life.

North Carolina senator Richard Burr, who heads the Senate Intelligence Committee, is taking steps to subpoena information from former national security adviser Michael Flynn in regards to the Trump campaign investigation. Flynn’s attorney says he will take the 5th and won’t honor the subpoena. Committee members say he still must turn over his documents.

