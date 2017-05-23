Boundary vote

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
Tomorrow is a big day for CMS parents. It’s the day the school board votes on the superintendent’s new school boundary plan. No doubt some will rejoice, others will be vocally opposed.
Tomorrow will also be rainy like today. Eric Thomas is checking his rain gauge for a total of this week’s wet weather.
An FBI agent, in her mid-30’s, suffers a stroke after performing her annual physical fitness test. Tonight, reporter Sarah-Blake Morgan introduces us to a young woman who survived the scare of her life.
North Carolina senator Richard Burr, who heads the Senate Intelligence Committee, is taking steps to subpoena information from former national security adviser Michael Flynn in regards to the Trump campaign investigation. Flynn’s attorney says he will take the 5th and won’t honor the subpoena. Committee members say he still must turn over his documents.
Please join Brigida Mack, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
With the big race coming up this weekend, we went to Charlotte Motor Speedway to see if any extra security is going to be in place.More >>
With the big race coming up this weekend, we went to Charlotte Motor Speedway to see if any extra security is going to be in place.More >>
Brian Fitzgerald Sherrell Faulkner, 46, was found Nov. 30 beside a Dumpster at The Plaza and 35th Street suffering from trauma.More >>
Brian Fitzgerald Sherrell Faulkner, 46, was found Nov. 30 beside a Dumpster at The Plaza and 35th Street suffering from trauma.More >>
So the victim, identified only as AG, did just that – beelining across South Boulevard and straight into a nearby auto shop.More >>
So the victim, identified only as AG, did just that – beelining across South Boulevard and straight into a nearby auto shop.More >>
The family of an Army veteran is still left with questions, months after their loved one died at the Salisbury VA Medical Center.More >>
The family of an Army veteran is still left with questions, months after their loved one died at the Salisbury VA Medical Center.More >>
Wehner has been an agent for 11 years, working on investigations involving white-collar crime, counterintelligence, and terrorism.More >>
Wehner has been an agent for 11 years, working on investigations involving white-collar crime, counterintelligence, and terrorism.More >>