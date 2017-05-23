North Meck HS teacher accused of sex crime with student appears in court

Brandon Flowers made his $150,000 bond and had his first appearance in court Tuesday. The 29-year-old North Mecklenburg High School marketing teacher was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Monday and charged with three counts each of sex act with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

Tuesday, the judge told him not to have any contact with the student he's accused of having sex with. Flowers was appointed a public defender and his next court date was scheduled for June 9.

As he left the courthouse he was asked if he had anything to say to his students or parents. He said nothing as he went to the parking garage.

Sources say Flowers turned himself in and that the alleged crimes did not happen on school grounds. The sources said the alleged acts happened at Flowers' home.

WBTV has learned the investigation started after someone overheard a conversation about a possible relationship between Flowers and a female student and reported it to staff. Police believe the relationship may have been going on for a couple of months.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) district confirms Flowers is an employee. He was hired in August 2015 as a Marketing teacher. His employment status changed on May 18 to "suspended with pay."

North Mecklenburg HS principal, Sonya McInnis, sent this message to parents on Monday:

Good afternoon, North Mecklenburg families. This is Sonya McInnis with an important message about an active investigation which may lead to news media coverage. We are working closely with law enforcement regarding an allegation of inappropriate contact with a student by a teacher. I want to assure you that I am committed to the physical, social, and emotional safety of all of our students. Upon learning of the allegations, school leadership, the CMS Police Department took immediate action and we will continue to assist law enforcement in any way necessary during this investigation. I realize you may have additional questions about the allegations. Because this is an active investigation I am limited in what I can share, but do not hesitate to contact me if you have additional questions or concerns. Thank you for your continued support of North Mecklenburg HS.

Students say they consider Flowers as a role model and claim he helped students. They said they are shocked by the allegations.

"I am really very super, super surprised," North Mecklenburg HS student Epiphany Jones said. "I don't think they are accurate, but I just saw it. I can't believe that is going on."

Demarcus Kendrick says he has Flowers as a teacher. He says Flowers would always give students advice. Now the student wants to give the suspended teacher advice.

"Keep your head up high," Kendrick said. "Don't let this thing bring you down. I still believe in you - you're still my favorite teacher."

Kendrick says there is now a permanent substitute in Flowers' classroom.

