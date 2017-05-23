Police chase involving stolen vehicle ends in crash, suspects arrested

Several people were taken into custody Tuesday after a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, police received a report of an armed robbery. The victim told officers that he and two other people were approached by several people and robbed at gunpoint.

The robbers took the victim's vehicle along with other belongings.

Around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, police spotted that stolen vehicle near The Plaza and E. Sugar Creek Road. When they tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused to stop and a chase ensued.

Officers followed the vehicle until it crashed near North Tryon Street. The occupants then jumped out and attempted to get away on foot, but were quickly taken into custody.

No names or charges have been released.

