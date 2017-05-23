Premature triplets get college degrees before their high school diplomas

Two brothers and their sister are part of an amazing story that almost didn’t happen. Koby, Kayla, and Keyshawn Brown were born 17 years ago at just 25 weeks.

Their first days were their darkest.

“I remember the doctor saying there’s a good chance they won’t make it the first 48 hours,” their father, Richard Brown recalled.

The triplets survived those 48 hours, but doctors suggested their lives may be riddled with mental and physical disabilities.

Now, it might surprise those same doctors to know the triplets have secured college degrees from CPCC before they even graduated high school.

If you’re imagining some pretty proud parents, you’d be right. Here’s what mom Keenya Brown said in an e-mail to WBTV:

Not only are their graduating, but are graduating at the top of their class. Koby and Keyshawn both have a college GPA of 3.932 and will receive two Associates (Arts and Science) and Kayla has a GPA of 3.863 and will be receiving an Associates in Arts. Koby and Keyshawn High School GPA is weighted 5.03 and Unweighted 3.9 and Kayla’s is weighted 4.74 and unweighted 3.64. Koby and Keyshawn is ranked 2nd and 3rd in their HS class and Kayla is ranked 13th. Keyshawn’s SAT score is 2100, Koby’s is 1930, and Kayla’s is 1850. Kayla has a full basketball scholarship to Winthrop University and plan to major in Accounting and she is also Vice President of PTK Honor Society at CPCC. Koby and Keyshawn will be attending NC STATE University in the fall and plan to study Nuclear Engineering.

Tuesday night, the triplets will receive their high school diplomas from CATO Middle High School.

If that doesn’t impress you, it’s likely nothing will. 3 brilliant minds that faced a whole host of issues at birth, will go on to likely change the world.

Their parents are definitely proud, but humble too.

“We just provided the framework, and I’m just so proud that they had enough confidence and trust in us to understand that we were guiding them the right way,” Richard Brown said. “It’s really just a mutual respect between the kids and their parents.”

