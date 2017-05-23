Rowan officials to hold briefing on status of 7-year-old girl killed in her sleep

Rowan officials are holding a press conference Wednesday on the status of A'yanna Allen, the 7-year-old girl shot to death in her sleep last year.

Allen was sleeping with her grandmother at a home on Harrel Street when she was shot on Dec. 4. Her grandmother, Shirley Robinson, was shot in the leg and was released from the hospital later that day. She says someone shot through the bedroom window.

Autopsy results show Allen sustained 20 gunshot wounds, found in her head, torso and extremities.

Salisbury police, Rowan County deputies and the Rowan County District Attorney are expected to discuss the case at the Salisbury Police Department at 10 a.m.

No arrests have been made in this case.

There's a $20,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in her murder, as well as the other two Rowan County murders that night.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

The Salisbury Police Department is located at 130 E. Liberty Street in Salisbury.

