Speedway campers dealing with rains, flooding fears

Thousands of campers from all over the country are spending a few days at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, and they're dealing with a lot of rain.

Several years ago two of the campgrounds were turned into a sodden mess by days of rainfall. Wheels spun and campers had to have help getting out.

Since then the speedway has invested heavily in paving some areas and putting down heavy gravel in others.

For the campers, it means often sitting outside under an awning, or staying inside and enjoying the amenities that campers have to offer.

Many who do want to venture out are going by the Visitors Center just off Bruton Smith Boulevard to get a few suggestions.

