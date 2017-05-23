Two charged after missing Uber driver's credit card used, car found in Maryland

Two people have been charged in the case of missing Uber driver Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police held an update Tuesday, saying that 44-year-old Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland. Medina-Chevez is still missing.

Police were alerted Monday night of a license plate reader hit and located Medina-Chevez's dark blue 2008 Nissan Pathfinder near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Maryland. Two of the four people inside the vehicle were released. Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and James Aaron Stevens, 20, were taken in for questioning and arrested.

Adams was charged with financial credit card fraud and Stevens was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Medina-Chevez left for work around 9:45 p.m. Saturday to pick up an Uber client and never returned home, according to police. Investigators and his family say this is very unlike his nature.

He was driving a 2008 dark blue Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina tag PDV-4382, according to CMPD, which was found Monday.

He was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve shirt, jeans, and sandals, police said. Medina-Chevez is described to be 5-foot-five, weighs 108 pounds and has black hair with black eyes.

His wife of 22 years, Elsa Medina, says the family is desperate for answers.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held a press conference Monday saying they believed he was in "grave danger."

Monday evening, police said they had moved the case from the missing persons unit to the homicide unit based on information obtained during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

