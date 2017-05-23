Family: Missing Uber driver's vehicle found by police

The vehicle belonging to a Uber driver who has been missing since Saturday night has been found by police, according to a member of the driver's family.

Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez, 44, has been missing since Saturday night while he was working as an Uber driver.

Medina-Chevez left for work around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, to pick up a client and has not returned home, according to police. Investigators and his family say this is very unlike his nature.

He was driving a 2008 dark blue Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina tag PDV-4382, according to CMPD.

He was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve shirt, jeans and sandals, police said. Medina-Chevez is described to be 5-foot-five, weighs 108 pounds and has black hair with black eyes.

His wife of 22 years, Elsa Medina, says the family is desperate for answers.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held a press conference Monday saying they believed he was in "grave danger."

Family members told WBTV police had identified two people who may be connected to the case.

Monday evening, police said they had moved the case from the missing persons unit to the homicide unit based on information obtained during the investigation.

