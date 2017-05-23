Local company in running for spot on NASCAR entry in Daytona race

Walser Technology Group of Salisbury is one of three finalists in Fifth Third Bank's "What Drives You" contest.

Among other things, the winner gets their company logo displayed on the Roush-Fenway Ford driven by Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., at the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway in July.

Votes from the public decide the winner, and that announcement will be made on Friday, May 26.

To vote, visit this site: http://www.roushfenway.com/53whatdrivesyou/

The entry for WTG gives this description of the company:

Most small communities throughout our region do not have top notch technology providers in their area, and typically have to outsource their needs to firms from larger cities. But in our small community of Salisbury, NC, we are by far the exception. Walser Technology Group is the most technically capable IT Provider, not only in our community, but the surrounding counties as well. They strive to provide effective technology solutions for small to medium size businesses, and have developed an excellent reputation in the process. The owner, Brad Walser, was born and raised in our community, and is always giving back at every chance he gets. It seems at every community event that takes place in our town, you will see a reference to Walser Technology Group as an event sponsor. Brad and his employees also volunteer their time and talents to a variety of organizations. Throughout the 14 years that WTG has been in business, many other technology firms have come and gone, and left a trail of poorly implemented solutions in their wake, but Brad's team has been there to consistently clean up the mess and help guide each business through the implementation of successful technology initiatives. We all really appreciate having an IT Firm like that in our area! It helps us all look and feel like major players, even if we are from small town USA.

The Grand Prize in the contest includes several items:

a. One VIP trip for two (2) to the Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway NASCAR race on July 1, 2017

b. Round trip, coach-class air transportation for two (2) from a major airport near winner’s home within the continental United States to Daytona Beach, FL.

c. One (1) room for two (2) nights at a hotel for the nights of June 30 and July 1

d. Two (2) race hot passes

e. Meet and greet with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Time and location will be facilitated by Roush Fenway Racing

f. The business name of the winning business (the “Business Name”) will be featured on the decklid (trunk) of the No. 17 Fifth Third Ford driven by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. during the Coke Zero 400 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on July 1

g. The actual decklid with business name from the race

h. Autographed photo of Ricky and guests at the race

i. $1,000 gift card

Voting ends on Thursday.

