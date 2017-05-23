Argument over TV channel ends in fight in Rowan jail

An argument over which TV channel to watch resulted in an assault in the Rowan County Detention Center Annex on Friday.

According to the report, two inmates, Carl Lipscomb and Brent Marsh, disagreed over which channel to watch in a TV in a dorm. Lipscomb shoved Marsh, causing Marsh to hit his head on the floor.

Marsh suffered a cut to the back of the head.

Lipscomb was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. He was already in jail awaiting trial on charges of habitual felon, driving while license revoked, and failure to appear. Bond is set at $150,000.

Marsh is in jail on charges of resisting police, fugitive from justice, and driving while license revoked. Bond is set at $37,000.

