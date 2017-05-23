Cars collide on train tracks in west Charlotte

Two cars crashed on train tracks in west Charlotte Tuesday morning, causing a train to stop and wait until the wreck cleared.

It happened around 7:23 a.m. on Donald Ross Road, which runs between Wilkinson Boulevard and West Boulevard.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the driver of a white car fell asleep at the wheel, crossed the center line, struck a blue car and then hit the crossing arm.

Norfolk Southern is inspecting the area before the trains start moving through again.

No injuries were reported.

