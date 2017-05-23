Woman OK after crashing in NW Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Woman OK after crashing in NW Charlotte

A woman is expected to be OK after overturning and stopping against a power pole in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning. 

It happened around 5:45 a.m. on Oakdale Road at Stonedale Court, shutting the area down for a time. 

The SUV got stuck in the underbrush and was pulled from a ditch. 

The driver went to the hospital as precaution.

