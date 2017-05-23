Flash Flood Watch in effect, heavy rain in the forecast

The National Weather Service has expanded the Flash Flood Watch to include portions of piedmont North Carolina to include Rowan County through late tonight.



Multiple waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact the Piedmont. Additional rainfall amounts are expected to range from 2 to 3 inches. However, scattered to numerous thunderstorms throughout the period will likely result in local amounts that are much higher.

"Already many places have picked up 1-3" of rain and we'll likely see 1-2" on top of that by tonight," said WBTV meteorologist Al Conklin. "Some spots could even see more."

Due to the widespread rain that fell over much of this area this weekend, the ground is near saturation, and stream levels are already running above normal. It will not take much additional rainfall to produce flash flooding along smaller creeks and streams, as well as the headwaters of some main stem rivers. Main stem rivers and their larger tributaries will also rise gradually, and some minor flooding will be possible along these streams by mid-week.

Temperatures will stay on the cool side of normal, generally in the 60s - below average today and only in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

"The sun will finally return on Friday and it will last into your Memorial Day weekend. Highs will be back in the 80s for the holiday weekend and thunderstorm chances look to remain fairly low," Conklin added.

