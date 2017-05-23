At Least 22 Dead In Bombing At Ariana Grande Concert

Breaking News: At least 22 now reported dead and more than 50 injured after a suicide bomber set off an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. The Prime Minister has called for an emergency cabinet meeting. We are working right now to get the latest details.

First Alert Day today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 2 AM tomorrow morning. We are going to get rain today…heavy rain in some areas. Tomorrow could bring thunderstorms. Al Conklin is Charlotte’s MOST EXPERIENCED morning meteorologist and is tracking all this rain for you and will have complete details.

Good morning to you on this Tuesday, 23 May 2017, from the WBTV News morning team! We hope you’ll join us for WBTV News This Morning from 4:30 to 9 AM for the area’s best, most complete, and accurate morning newscast.

Other stories we’re following this morning:

Two missing hikers in Caldwell County have been found safe.

A missing person’s case, involving a Charlotte Uber driver, has now been turned over to homicide detectives.

A North Mecklenburg High School teacher arrested and accused of sex acts with a student, will make his first court appearance today.

Also…we have a special series of reports on skin cancer. John Carter talks to a local dermatologist who is a skin cancer expert…with information on how to protect yourself. Plus…a method that may help reduce the incidence of skin cancer that you take by mouth.

Plus…Kristen Miranda is in the Alert Center, monitoring multiple news sources so you are the FIRST to get breaking news and news just that’s just in. She’ll be bringing us details on the suicide bombing in England as they come in.

Chris Larson is in the First Alert Traffic Center…keeping a very close eye on traffic conditions and will let you know if there’s anything that will impact your morning drive.

All that and so much more when you join us from 4:30 to 7 AM on WBTV…then 7 to 9 AM on the Bounce Channel. Plus, we have several special, in-studio guests during our 8 AM hour on Bounce. Hope to see you then.