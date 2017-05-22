Search underway for missing hikers in Wilson Creek Gorge in Caldwell Co

A search was underway Monday night for two hikers reported missing in Wilson Creek Gorge in Caldwell County.

Crews began searching for the pair before 10:30 p.m. Few details have been made available, but officials say the missing hikers are both adults.

It is not clear when the hikers went into the area or how long they have been missing.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.