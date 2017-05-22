Missing hikers in Wilson Creek Gorge found safe

Two hikers reported missing in Wilson Creek Gorge in Caldwell County have been found safe, officials said early Tuesday morning.

Crews began searching for the pair before 10:30 p.m. Few details have been made available, but officials said the hikers are both adults.

It is not clear when the hikers went into the area. Details surrounding when and where they were found have not been released.

