Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Ready for a soaking? Eric Thomas says waves of heavy rain will continue to roll through the Carolinas over the next two days through Wednesday. Heavy rain expected tomorrow morning, so be aware as you head to work or school.

Terrorism strikes again—tonight an apparent suicide bomb blast near the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Early reports from authorities cite 19 dead and 50 injured. Police in major cities around the world are on alert tonight.

An Uber driver went to pick up a fare but hasn’t been seen since. CMPD has moved its homicide team to the investigation and the man’s family spent tonight nailing up posters and asking neighbors what they know. Our reporter Alex Giles spent the evening with them and will report back at 11:00.

Something inside the Target store in Huntersville caught fire forcing the evacuation of customers and staff. We have pictures of the smoke that filled the store from a camera phone.

