Sex offender living near Salisbury High arrested

A registered sex offender who was recently placed on the Rowan Sheriff's Most Wanted list has been arrested, and detectives say he was living within 1000 feet of Salisbury High School.

In March 2017, William Sturgeon was added to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Most Wanted List for failure to notify of address change by a registered sex offender.

According to a press release, detective G. Bacote developed information that Sturgeon was living at a house on Lincolnton Road, near Salisbury High School.

Bacote and detectives from the RCSO Criminal Investigations Division responded to 811 Lincolnton Road, and conducted a search of this residence for the fugitive.

Sturgeon was discovered hiding inside this residence and taken into custody.

Sturgeon’s girlfriend, 32 year old Shannon Hill, who was also living at this address, was arrested and charged with (M) resist delay and obstruct, and (F) failing to report non compliance of a registered sex offender to elude arrest.

Shannon Hill was also placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.

In addition to the Sex Offender Violation charges that placed William Sturgeon on the Most Wanted List, Sturgeon faces the additional charges of resist delay and obstruct and (F) living within 1000 feet of an educational facility. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

