Former employee speaks out against living conditions in nursing home

When Richard Bosquez III worked at Heritage Oaks Assisted Living as a maintenance worker, he said residents there would come up to him almost every day saying they felt sick.

That's when he noticed the living conditions of the facility.

"I've seen mold, I've seen bed bugs, I've seen mildew," Bosquez said.

Bosquez was laid off from the facility last week, but before that he, as well as others, filed complaints to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Back in March, state inspectors investigated these complaints. They wrote a 135-page report. They found Heritage Oaks was in violation in nine of the 14 allegations.

Some of those violations carry a $400 fine for each day after the due date the facility doesn't fix it.

The report states, "The entrances to the half bath had a heavy build up of dirt where the thresholds met the ceramic floor tiles," "the facility failed to assure medications (Forteo, simvastatin and Novolog) were administered as ordered by a licensed prescribing practitioner," and "the facility failed to assure adequate and appropriate infection control procedures were implemented for blood glucose monitoring by sharing glucose meters without proper disinfection."

A DHHS official told WBTV Heritage Oaks is still working on fixing the violations. Bosquez said even though he doesn't work there anymore, he still feels a responsibility for the residents there.

"They don't deserve to live in those kinds of conditions. Something needs to be done," Bosquez said.

The state could put restrictions on the facility's license, but the DHHS official does not know whether or not that will happen.

About a month after the complaint inspection, Heritage Oaks had its annual inspection. Inspectors gave the facility one out of a possible four stars, citing 28.5 demerits.

The owner of Heritage Oaks did not want to comment on the inspections or report.

