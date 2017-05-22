Flood preps in place in NC foothills, campers warned to be prepared

Randy and Fay Burgin had a wet night at their campsite at the Mortimer Campground near Wilson Creek in Caldwell County.

"It was a horrendous downpour," said Randy on Monday afternoon.

Their campsite was nowhere near any floodwaters, but everything still got soaked, said Fay. Forecasters say they and other campers can expect more of the same over the next few days.

Emergency officials are concerned it could lead to flooding.

"It can surprise a lot of people," said Collettesville Fire Chief Larry Price.

Wilson Creek and the Johns River can rise quickly in Caldwell County without any heavy downpours in that area.

"All it takes is a few quick inches of rain up in the mountains and it will all flow down here," said Price. He urges anyone who plans to travel to the foothills in the next few days, especially campers, to pay attention to forecasts and be prepared to leave quickly.

Randy and Fay hope to stay at their campsite through the Memorial Day weekend but will play it safe if floodwaters become an issue.

"We will be ready," said Fay.

