Target in Huntersville evacuated after fire reported in store

A Target store in Huntersville was evacuated Monday after a fire was reported inside, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at the Target on the 9800 block of Sam Furr Road. Firefighters reported smoke showing inside the building and the sprinkler systems were activated.

There is no word what may have started the fire or if any injuries were reported.

WBTV is working to gather additional information.

