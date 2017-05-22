Huntersville Target fire remains under investigation

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
The vehicle belonging to a Uber driver who has been missing since Saturday night has been found by police, according to a member of the driver's family.More >>
Statesville police say they were called to a home invasion just before 10:15 a.m. at a home on D Park Drive.More >>
Thousands of campers from all over the country are spending a few days at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, and they're dealing with a lot of rain.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 44-year-old Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez left for work around 9:45 p.m. Saturday and did not return home.More >>
