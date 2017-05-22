Huntersville Target fire remains under investigation

A Target store in Huntersville was evacuated Monday after a fire was reported inside, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. at the Target on the 9800 block of Sam Furr Road. Firefighters reported smoke showing inside the building and the sprinkler systems were activated.

Firefighters say a fire was found burning in the paper product aisle.

The Huntersville Fire Department tweeted photos showing heavy smoke in the store coming from the grocery side.

*Target Update 4* Fire controlled, heavy Smoke throughout building. 4 patients evaluated by MEDIC. NO transports yet pic.twitter.com/HLzo8zigHs — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) May 22, 2017

Everyone was able to escape safely after the alarm sounded. Officials said four people, one employee and three customers, were treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

The fire caused extensive damage throughout the store due to smoke, soot, odor and water.

The store remained closed Tuesday.

Fire investigators are working to determine what may have started the fire.

