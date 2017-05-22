Flash Flood Watch in effect, rain expected through Wednesday

Tuesday 5:30 a.m.

The unsettled weather continues through midweek. Periods of heavy rain should be expected to continue right through Wednesday. Rain totals could really begin to add up. Already many places have picked up 1-3" of rain and we'll likely see 1-2" on top of that by tonight. Some spots could even see more. A Flash Flood Watch has been expanded northward to cover just about all of the WBTV area through 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures will stay on the cool side of normal, generally in the 70s through Thursday.

The sun will finally return on Friday and it will last into your Memorial Day weekend. Highs will be back in the 80s for the holiday weekend and thunderstorm chances look to remain fairly low.

Stay dry, hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Monday 5 p.m.

Waves of heavy rain will continue to roll through the Carolinas over the next two days through Wednesday.

The first photo is an actual radar image showing the next large area of heavy rain gathering over the lower Mississippi Valley and due to arrive here Tuesday.

The second image is a model representation of the axis of rain lining up over the Southeastern United States on Tuesday morning, much of which will move into and through the Carolinas over the next 48 to 72 hours.

That is why a Flash Flood Watch has been posted for our South Carolina counties through Thursday morning. It remains to be seen if Flash Flood Watches will be posted for any North Carolina counties as many areas in the NC Piedmont have already received two to three inches of rainfall.

An additional one to two inches of rainfall is possible leading to a grand total of near five inches possible for some locales this week.

If you live near an area creek and stream, or near a flood-prone area, please stay alert for potential flooding.

- Meteorologist Eric Thomas

