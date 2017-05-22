Catawba Co teacher indicted on charges involving sex crimes with student

A Catawba County high school teacher and coach arrested on student sex assault allegations has been indicted on the same charges.

Jeb Stuart Bass, a social studies teacher and assistant football and basketball coach at Fred T. Foard High School, is facing one count of statutory rape and one count of sex offenses with a student.

Authorities say the victim was 15 years old at the time of the alleged crimes.

Bass was arrested one week before being indicted on the charges Monday. Deputies say the charges stem from an investigation that began a week before the arrest when information came into the Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say they do not believe the alleged incidents happened on school grounds but would not give a location.

Officials are now working with Catawba County Schools regarding the allegations.

According to school officials, Bass was suspended with pay the day he was charged, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Superintendent Dr. Matthew Stover said the day after charges were filed that he plans to notify Bass that he intends to recommend Bass be dismissed and suspended without pay to the Catawba County Board of Education.

"Catawba County Board of Education’s policies prohibit any form of sexual misconduct and interaction between students and employees," a statement from school officials said. "The Board would like to remind all students to be ever vigilant in immediately reporting any form of sexual misconduct or sexual harassment to their parents and administrators."

Bass posted his $36,000 bond the night of his arrest and went to court for what is normally a routine first appearance where future court dates are set and the judge can ask if the defendant needed a court-appointed lawyer.

After Bass said he would hire one and filled out papers acknowledging that, District Attorney David Learner asked the judge to increase the bond to $100,000 citing "the severity of the charges."

The judge would not do that and instead raised it to $75,000.

Officials said Monday after the indictment that the investigation is ongoing.

