Piano overturned, window broken on S. Main Street

One of the pianos used in the "Tickle Our Ivories" event was overturned and a window shattered at a local business on Monday morning.

The piano was found at around 9:00 am on Monday morning in the 200 block of S. Main Street in downtown Salisbury.

The piano was lying on its back on the sidewalk covered in broken glass.

"Welp, our piano was pushed through our space last night and destroyed, plus the window. Waiting on SPD to come walk through and see what all happened. Bummer," the Pedal Factory posted on its Facebook page. "Overall this just turned out to be basic vandalism, nothing stolen, no worries otherwise. Window is being patched, our real estate company was right on this. We feel horrible for the piano is dead. Stuff happens and it looks like there was no real criminal intent here. All good! People are good! Salisbury is good! Upward and onward!"

"Tickle The Ivories" is an annual project that involves pianos decorated by students at a particular school or college in Salisbury and Rowan County. This year, contributing schools were: Catawba College, Livingstone College, Hood Theological Seminary, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, North Hills Christian School, Rockwell Christian School and the Rowan County Home School Association.

This overturned piano had been decorated by Livingstone College students in honor of the sororities and fraternities at the college.

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

