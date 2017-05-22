North Meck HS teacher accused of sex crime with student

A teacher at North Mecklenburg High School has been arrested, accused of sex crimes with a student.

Brandon Flowers, 29, was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Monday and charged with three counts each of sex act with a student and felony indecent liberties with a student.

Sources told WBTV the alleged crimes did not happen on school grounds but did not give further details.

WBTV is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.