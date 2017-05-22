WATCH LIVE: CMPD to talk about missing Charlotte Uber driver

Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing man who was last seen in southwest Charlotte Saturday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 44-year-old Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez left for work around 9:45 p.m. Saturday and has not returned home.

Police say Medina-Chevez works as an Uber driver and left home to pick up a client. Medina-Chevez left home driving a 2008 dark blue Nissan Pathfinder with North Carolina tag PDV-4382, according to CMPD.

Officers said friends and family have not heard from Medina-Chevez.

Medina-Chevez was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve shirt, jeans and sandals, police said. Medina-Chevez is described to be 5-foot-five, weighs 108 pounds and has black hair with black eyes.

If you have any information regarding Medina-Chevez's whereabouts, you're asked to call 9-1-1 immediately or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

