Lancaster man found dead inside holding cell after DUI arrest

A 46-year-old Lancaster man was reportedly found dead inside the Chester County jail after he was arrested for DUI over the weekend.

According to a Chester County Sheriff's report, 46-year-old Charles Thomas Minors was brought into the Chester County Detention Center Sunday evening around 5:40 p.m. by the Highway Patrol.

Investigators say he was slated to be charged with DUI, but was "too intoxicated to be booked," so he was placed in a holding cell to sober up.

About six hours later, two officers went to check on Minors when they noticed he wasn't breathing and was unresponsive.

According to the report, the officers started CPR and attempted to save him, but were unable to revive him. Medical personnel were called to the jail and were also unsuccessful and Minors was declared dead.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the death.

