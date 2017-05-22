Two added to Rowan County's Most Wanted list

Two people were added to Rowan County's Most Wanted list Monday.

Deputies announced 21-year-old Amir Nasirildeen and Gary Price were added to the list.

Nasirildeen is wanted for identity theft and resist, obstruct and delay. Price is wanted for failure to notify change of address by a registered sex offender and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

