Wednesday at 6: Veteran dies at VA hospital with high levels of painkillers in system

The family of an Army veteran is still left with questions, months after their loved one died at the Salisbury VA Medical Center.

Kenneth Burris was supposed to be discharged from the hospital on September 1, 2016 after a three-day stay for surgery related to cancer.

Instead, he ended up dead.

An autopsy would later find elevated levels of methadone and oxycodone that, the report said, could be lethal.

“He was just so alive, he was fine,” his sister, Karen Burris, told WBTV about her brother’s attitude in the hours leading up to his death. She said her family has never gotten an answer from the VA on how her brother went from being ready to go home to dying, in the blink of an eye.

“I feel like somebody should be held accountable,” Burris said.

