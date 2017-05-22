Officials investigating deadly crash along I-485 near Pineville Road

Officials investigating deadly crash along I-485 near Pineville - | WBTV Charlotte

Investigators are working a deadly crash along Interstate 485 Monday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened along the outerloop of I-485 near Pineville Road around 12:09 p.m. Monday.

MEDIC says the crash is being worked as a fatal crash. WBTV is working to get more information about the incident.

