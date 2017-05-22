Man killed in fiery crash along I-485 near Pineville Road - | WBTV Charlotte

Man killed in fiery crash along I-485 near Pineville Road

Investigators a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along Interstate 485 Monday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened along the outer loop of I-485 near Pineville Road, which is Exit 65, around 12:09 p.m. Troopers said it appeared the man either had a medical emergency or intentionally ran into the bridge column head-on, which caused the vehicle to catch fire.

The victim's name has not been released.

