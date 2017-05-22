Man arrested in northeast Charlotte SWAT situation

A man was arrested following a SWAT situation in northeast Charlotte Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the situation happened on Concordia Avenue and ended around 12:30 p.m.

Officers were initially called to the 1800 block of Prospect Drive in reference to an armed robbery. A man said another man, later identified as 34-year-old Lavarchio Allen, broke into his home and took several things before pulling a gun out and threatening the man.

After identifying Allen as the suspect, police went to his home on Concordia Avenue but could not get him to come out. Members of the SWAT team set up a perimeter and a brief standoff ensued.

Allen was eventually arrested and taken into custody. He will be transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office to face charges.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved,