Eight charged with shooting into Iredell County homes

Eight people are accused of shooting into homes in Iredell County Saturday.

Deputies say at least three homes were shot into around 2 p.m. Several citizens called in to report the shootings, including one case where a small child was nearly struck.

Deputies located and arrested the eight suspects, identified as 26-year-old Dontrell Caldwell, 19-year-old Michael Thompson, 18-year-old Isaiah Butler, 23-year-old Ricardo Diaz, 19-year-old Jonathan Murphy, 23-year-old Quanterius Hooper and 22-year-old Deveon Cooper.

Deputies say detectives found 11 guns, ammunition, marijuana, and cash. Five of the eleven guns had been reported stolen.

All eight suspects are being held at the Iredell County Detention Center with bonds ranging from $50,000 to $105,000.

They each face 24 counts of discharging a barreled weapon or firearm into an occupied property, three counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

They are expected in court Monday.

