Eight charged with shooting into Iredell County homes

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the situation happened on Concordia Avenue.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the situation happened on Concordia Avenue.More >>
Deputies say at least three homes were shot into just before 2 p.m. Several citizens called in to report the shootings, including one case where a small child was nearly struck.More >>
Deputies say at least three homes were shot into just before 2 p.m. Several citizens called in to report the shootings, including one case where a small child was nearly struck.More >>
When Piedmont Community Charter School, in Gaston County, gave out the school's yearbook last week two seniors had lines of Sharpie next to their photos where their senior quote was slated to be.More >>
When Piedmont Community Charter School, in Gaston County, gave out the school's yearbook last week two seniors had lines of Sharpie next to their photos where their senior quote was slated to be.More >>
A man has been identified after police say he was killed in a hit-and-run in northeast Charlotte Saturday night.More >>
A man has been identified after police say he was killed in a hit-and-run in northeast Charlotte Saturday night.More >>
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Raymond Arthur Stewart early Monday morning.More >>
The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Raymond Arthur Stewart early Monday morning.More >>