Man involved in crash before being fatally struck walking in intersection

A man who was killed in a hit-and-run in northeast Charlotte Saturday night was reportedly involved in a crash about an hour earlier.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 35-year-old Brian Douglas Wood was hit by a vehicle around 9:56 p.m. on University City Boulevard and East WT Harris Boulevard. Investigators say he was attempting to cross the intersection when he was struck by a 2009 Mercury Milan.

According to police, the teenager behind the wheel of the vehicle drove away from the crash and came back an hour later and was voluntarily taken to CMPD Headquarters. She was later identified as 19-year-old Kadalhia Denise Johnson and charged with felony hit-and-run.

Officers said Johnson was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Johnson also had a green light and was not speeding, according to CMPD. She was not injured in the collision.

According to police, Wood - who is from York, South Carolina - was not using a crosswalk and was crossing against a "no crossing" light.

WBTV has learned that Wood was involved in a minor traffic accident about an hour earlier outside Harris Teeter, which is just a few yards away from where he was killed.

Wood was not charged in the earlier accident, but the other driver, Cecilia Rivera, said she had concern for him. Rivera described Wood as having cuts and bruises on him.

“He seemed lost to me,” she said.

Police have not said what factors may have led up to the fender bender. Paramedics evaluated Wood and when he refused transport to the hospital, they released him of his own volition said Lester Olivia, spokesperson for MEDIC.

Rivera said when police cleared her to leave the scene, she expected Wood to be taken to the hospital. She was saddened to hear he walked away and lost his life.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at 704-432-2169.

