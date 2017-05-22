Man hit, killed while walking in NE Charlotte intersection ID'd by police

A man has been identified after police say he was killed in a hit-and-run in northeast Charlotte Saturday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 35-year-old Brian Douglas Wood was hit by a vehicle around 9:56 p.m. on University City Boulevard and East WT Harris Boulevard. Investigators say he was attempting to cross the intersection when he was struck by a 2009 Mercury Milan.

According to police, the teenager behind the wheel of the vehicle drove away from the crash and came back an hour later and was voluntarily taken to CMPD Headquarters. She was later identified as 19-year-old Kadalhia Denise Johnson and charged with felony hit-and-run.

Officers said Johnson was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Johnson also had a green light and was not speeding, according to CMPD. She was not injured in the collision.

According to police, Wood was not using a crosswalk and was crossing against a "no crossing" light.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at 704-432-2169.

