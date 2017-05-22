BLOG: Parade of rain ahead

Most of us picked up between two and three inches of rain Sunday as the first of several storms systems moved east across the WBTV area.

And while we’re enjoying some sunshine early Monday, we have several more unsettled weather days coming our way.

This morning will be damp and mild but mainly dry. By afternoon, scattered showers and heavier thunderstorms are likely to blossom, but overall coverage is probably below 50%. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to middle 80s.

As we approach sunset, rain coverage begins to ramp up, lingering into at least midday Tuesday, before tapering down. Widespread and heavy rain will return overnight and be around for the morning commute and so, we have declared Tuesday a FIRST ALERT DAY.

Damaging winds are possible in any storms that develop, though the severe weather threat is generally on the low side. The greater threat will be flooding. Both flash flooding and areal (general, widespread / urban flooding) are possible overnight and early Tuesday in any downpours, which could amount to another one to two inches (locally more) before tapering down midday Tuesday.

After the early rain, we could still fire off a few heavy thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon, though coverage is likely not to be as widespread. With clouds and a wet start, high temperatures Tuesday will scale back to the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday brings another rain chance before we gradually wrap things up on Thursday. Highs will be in the middle 70s both days.

If you're itching for the sunshine and a prolonged period of dry weather, you’ll have to wait until Friday. That's when we’ll finally clear out and dry out for a bit. Highs Friday will be back close to 80°.

Looking ahead to the Memorial Day weekend, the weather pattern looks pretty typical; increasingly warm and humid with a thunderstorm risk returning by Sunday afternoon. Highs in the 80s are expected all three days.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.