Man charged in string of Iredell County vehicle break-ins

While we’re enjoying some sunshine early Monday, we have several more unsettled weather days coming our way.More >>
Mayse was arrested and charged with 17 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, breaking and entering a building, five counts of larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle.More >>
The Union County Sheriff's Office says the first crash involved a motorcycle and happened around 2 p.m. on Ridge Road near Roanoke Church Road.More >>
Catawba College is expanding its presence in downtown Salisbury, but also closing the Innes Street storefront location.More >>
He had been found nearly 20 miles from his StoneCrest home.More >>
