Man charged in string of Iredell County vehicle break-ins

A man accused of breaking into multiple vehicles in Iredell County early Thursday morning has been arrested.

Deputies say they received a call from a homeowner on Shiloh Road around 1:35 a.m. Thursday who said a man, later identified as Eric Javon Mayse, was inside their vehicle. The homeowner says the suspect ran from the home when confronted.

Around 5:40 a.m., multiple calls fled into the sheriff's office from Seven Oaks Lane residents, saying their vehicles had been broken into. Around 7:15 a.m., someone called from St. Paul Lane and said their Nissan Pathfinder had been stolen.

Deputies say they located the stolen Pathfinder around noon Thursday on Garner Bagnal Boulevard near I-77 and that the suspect took off when deputies approached.

Mayse was arrested and charged with 17 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, breaking and entering a building, five counts of larceny and larceny of a motor vehicle. He was given a $25,000 secured bond.

Detectives say additional charges are likely.

All vehicles broken into were unlocked, deputies say.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.