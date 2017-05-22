'One man crime wave' arrested on list of charges

A man described as a "one man crime wave" was arrested over the weekend by Salisbury Police.

Bobby Joe Skidmore, 30, was charged with common law robbery, resisting police, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, second degree trespassing, and a parole violation.

According to police reports, Skidmore was responsible for stealing items from Harris-Teeter, True Value Hardware, and Food Lion, as well as a home on S. Main Street.

At Harris-Teeter Skidmore allegedly took a woman's purse, at True Value it was a string trimmer, from the home on South Main a back pack leaf blower, and from Food Lion, a woman's handbag

Bond was set at $25,000.

